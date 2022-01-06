Riverside and San Bernardino County Trials Delayed Due to Covid-19 Surge

The suspension will include both civil and criminal trials not yet underway. According to the San Bernardino Sun, Riverside County trials will be postponed till Jan. 28. For San Bernardino County, hearing new criminal trials will be delayed till Jan. 27 and till Feb. 22 for civil cases.

For trials underway in Riverside County, individuals allowed to attend a hearing will be limited to plaintiffs, defendants, jurors, one guest with a person seeking a temporary restraining order, and anyone authorized by a judge. Audio from all the hearings will continue to be streamed online.