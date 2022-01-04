Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/4/22

In Riverside County, there were 4,135 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 231% increase compared to last Monday. Over the previous seven days, there were 43.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 59% since last Monday, with 625. ICU cases have seen a 14% increase in the same period with 104 current patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 3,406 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 237% increase compared to last Monday. The seven-day average of positive tests is 41.7 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 49% since last Monday, with 697. ICU cases increased by a total number of 16 in that same period, with 148 patients.