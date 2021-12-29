Riverside County Commission Requests Governor Newsom ‘Bring Urgent Relief’ to County Freeway Congestion

Chair Jan Harnik cited the governor approving a traffic congestion relief project on Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border in her letter to the governor. She says that Riverside County needs the same urgency to reduce traffic delays.

Harnik added that the RCTC is looking to fund a non-tolled lane on the southbound 15 Freeway from Corona’s Cajalco Road to Weirick Road in Temescal Valley.

In a release by the commission, they say that state transportation officials are implementing policies that would eliminate highway expansion projects in favor of funding other modes of transportation.

They say the “policy changes make it increasingly difficult for Riverside County to receive funding to provide immediate traffic relief to working families.”

Governor Newsom has not released a response concerning the matter.