Local News

Riverside County Commission Requests Governor Newsom ‘Bring Urgent Relief’ to County Freeway Congestion

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 29, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
17191858268_e63bf1442e_o.jpg
Ken Lund
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Photo of cars on the I-15 southbound in Norco, CA.

The chair of the Riverside County Transportation Commission wrote a letter to Governor Newsom requesting funds be allocated towards county traffic relief.

Chair Jan Harnik cited the governor approving a traffic congestion relief project on Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border in her letter to the governor. She says that Riverside County needs the same urgency to reduce traffic delays.

Harnik added that the RCTC is looking to fund a non-tolled lane on the southbound 15 Freeway from Corona’s Cajalco Road to Weirick Road in Temescal Valley.

In a release by the commission, they say that state transportation officials are implementing policies that would eliminate highway expansion projects in favor of funding other modes of transportation.

They say the “policy changes make it increasingly difficult for Riverside County to receive funding to provide immediate traffic relief to working families.”

Governor Newsom has not released a response concerning the matter.

