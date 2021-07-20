california freeways

-
Two of Riverside County’s cities rank on the nation’s top 10 list of longest workday commutes. KVCR’s Katie Trojano has more.
The rules for which vehicles are allowed in California's carpool lanes have changed now that the new year has begun. Capital Public Radio's Randol White…
In Banning, a public hearing will be held at Banning High School starting at 5 this afternoon on the proposed construction of a long-awaited frontage road…
Fatal crashes, highway infrastructure failures, and the crush of thousands of drivers returning from points east back toward the Los Angeles basin made…
A California lawmaker says hit-and-runs have become a big problem in the state. He's trying again to create a statewide hit-and-run alert system. As…
BusinessIf you think you notice the freeways are more crowded this holiday season than last, you're probably right. The American Auto Association of California…