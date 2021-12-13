Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Parts of Inland Empire

The warnings have been issued for mainly areas affected by fires in recent years. Those areas include Northeast Yucaipa, Oak Glen, Lytle Creek, Temescal Valley, Lake Elsinore, and around the Santa Ana River in Riverside.

According to the NOAA, rainfall rates of at least a half-inch an hour are expected across the Inland Empire, with potential isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon on Dec. 14. The warnings are in place till Dec. 15 at midnight.

You can find the latest innovation for each county here:

Riverside County: https://rivcoready.org/activeevents

San Bernardino County: https://www.facebook.com/sbcountysheriff

The City of Lake Elsinore is also giving up to 20 free sandbags to residents. You can find more information below.