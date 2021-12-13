© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
kvcr-holiday.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Parts of Inland Empire

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM PST
1 of 2  — SBCounty.PNG
Fash Flood Warning map for San Bernardino County. Updated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
San Bernardino County
2 of 2  — RivCo.PNG
Flash Flood Warning map for Riverside County. Last updated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Riverside County

Monday afternoon, Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside County.

The warnings have been issued for mainly areas affected by fires in recent years. Those areas include Northeast Yucaipa, Oak Glen, Lytle Creek, Temescal Valley, Lake Elsinore, and around the Santa Ana River in Riverside.

According to the NOAA, rainfall rates of at least a half-inch an hour are expected across the Inland Empire, with potential isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon on Dec. 14. The warnings are in place till Dec. 15 at midnight.

You can find the latest innovation for each county here:
Riverside County: https://rivcoready.org/activeevents
San Bernardino County: https://www.facebook.com/sbcountysheriff

The City of Lake Elsinore is also giving up to 20 free sandbags to residents. You can find more information below.

Tags

Local NewsRiverside CountySan Bernardino CountyLake Elsinore
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden