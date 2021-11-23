Over 40,000 Inland Empire Customers Issued Power Shutoff Warnings by SoCal Edison

The warnings are in place for areas in Jurupa Valley, San Bernardino, Rancho Cucamonga, and several other communities. David Song is a Public Information Officer for SoCal Edison and says the warnings are in place FROM at least Wednesday at noon till Friday at noon.

“These PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoffs) events are untimely, and it’s never a good time, especially during Thanksgiving, and we’re mindful of that. We’re going to do everything we can to minimize the impact of these wind events on our customers. We’re going to be thoughtful if we ever have to de-energize customers and be as surgical as we can and only use it as a last resort,” said Song.

SoCal Edison Highlight regions on the map are areas currently under Public Safety Power Shutoff warnings as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

If enacted, the shuts off are to help prevent fires in high-risk areas. Song says Edison has improved their power infrastructure in recent years and that their main concern is items that might contact their power lines.

Song added, “So anything that can catch in the wind and really go air born, those are the things we’re concerned about because those things interact and touch our powerlines it’ll cause a short.” In Riverside and San Bernardino County, warnings are issued to over 44,000 customers. You can CLINK HERE for the most up-to-date Public Safety Power Shutoff map from SoCal Edison.