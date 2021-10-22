© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/22/21

KVCR
Published October 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, there has been a slight spike of new COVID-19 cases in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 53% increase in new cases compared to last week with 420. In the last seven days, 4.3% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations are 16% down from last week, with 254 and 59 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, compared to last Friday's numbers, there was a 147% increase in new covid cases with 403. Over the previous seven days, 3.7% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have increased by 5%, with 259. ICU cases only increased by one since last Friday with 82 patients.

Tags

Local NewsCOVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County