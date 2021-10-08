Replica Vietnam Memorial Wall Visiting Corona till Oct. 10

The wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Richard Haley is a former Corona City Councilman and Vietnam Veteran. He spoke at the opening ceremony, saying, "Every single name is a name of a son or a daughter. Their people, they were our people, we fought with them, they defended us, they're just not names.

Jonathan Linden A flag is pictured planted in front of The Wall That Heals in Corona, Ca.

The names of the more than 58,000 services member that lost their lives in the nearly two-decade war are listed on the wall.

Haley added, "I believe this wall is also a testament to those who died when they came back. Some died from injuries, diseases, PTSD, and other conditions. They didn't die in (the) country, but they died because of the country."

Standing at the wall, I spoke with Vietnam Vet Dick Revora, who was reflecting on his former college roommate. Revora told me, "It's very sad, seeing his name on the wall, and he was the nicest person you'd ever want to meet, and a life cut short like that is just tragic."

Revora added, "The sacrifice all these people made is just something to behold, and the deaths of these people have affected many other people as well. And it's not just that somebody died, but you know family (and) friends were all affected by that."

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund owns the wall and has it travel to cities across the U.S. They hope it allows the healing process to begin for many who cannot visit the D.C. site.

The wall will be open to the public for 24-hours a day till Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 P.M.