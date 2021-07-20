veterans issues

-
UPDATED 5/25 SATURDAY A.M.RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Hundreds of volunteers fanned out Saturday morning at Riverside National Cemetery to post miniature American…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - More than two dozen military veterans whosuccessfully completed a Riverside County Superior Court program that providesalternatives to…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A call went out today for volunteers to assist a nonprofit group in posting miniature American flags alongside the graves of…
U.S. military veterans in Riverside County who want local government officials to know what resources they need to meet their needs - including with…
A group of California veterans is sueing the state Department of Veterans Affairs for the right to end their lives in the face of terminal illness.…
Riverside County is moving toward designating reserved parking spots at county office buildings and facilities for military active duty or veterans who've…
California veterans are pushing back against a state VA policy that blocks some terminally ill patients from taking prescription drugs to end their lives.…
A bill introduced by Inland Empire Democratic Member of Congress Pete Aguilar has passed both houses of Congress and is awaiting President Trump's…
Seven Inland Empire veterans of overseas wars will today (Monday) get the high school diplomas they gave up decades ago when they left high school to…
Earlier this morning (Friday), scores of volunteers spread out across the more than 900-acre grounds of the Riverside National Cemetery to make sure that…