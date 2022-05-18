San Bernardino bringing back military street banner program

The program will be a way for the city to honor residents who are military veterans, reservists, and on active duty. "The city has had a banner program that's largely been both dormant and also required a cost component for the honoree or their family to pay," said San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Krause.

With this new iteration of the program though, there will be no cost, with the city and sponsors picking up the bill. But it won't just be a banner in town that a recipient will receive. "On a regular basis, we will be bringing the honorees to a city council meeting so that there's a formal presentation and recognition, and they will receive a mini version of the banner that will be hung," Krause said.

Placement of the banners will first start in Downtown San Bernardino and then move further out when the city has more participants. If you're interested in honoring someone you know, you can submit an application form on the city's website.