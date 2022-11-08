© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Resource Center at Crafton Hills College

KVCR | By Joshlyn Khuu
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM PST
pexels-pixabay-40820.jpg

The VRC offers an array of resources for veterans and their dependents to help them transition from military to civilian life in an academic environment.

On an average morning, VRC staff hustle and bustle by answering calls and emails and catching up with one another.

Best of all, the VRC is run by veterans and those with close ties to the veteran community themselves.

Although the VRC focuses much of its energy on educational success, it also provides something, not all veterans and their dependents have equal access to – comradery. By veterans building a relationship with other vets on campus – and dependents as well – they can lift up and support one another.

To learn more about the VRC at Crafton Hills College, email veteransservices@craftonhills.edu.

Tags
VeteransLocal news
Joshlyn Khuu
See stories by Joshlyn Khuu