Veterans Expo happening this Saturday in Murrieta

The Veterans Expo will be happening this Saturday at Monteleone Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta."It's kind of a clearinghouse for all things veterans," said state senator Melissa Melendez, who's cosponsoring the event.

The expo will have around 80 vendors that will be offering a wide variety of services. "We have organizations that assist with VA Home Loans, with VA compensation," Melendez said. "We have groups there to assist with those who are suffering from PTSD, there's therapy resources, their service dog organizations, there are also organizations that are looking to hire veterans."

According to Melendez, just in her state senate district, there are over 100,000 U.S. veterans. Lunch will be provided for all attendees of the expo and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.