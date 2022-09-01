© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Veterans Expo happening this Saturday in Murrieta

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT
3561775700_402d75fb17_o.jpg
Michael McCullough
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Flags seen at Veteran's Park in Klamath Falls, Oregon, during Memorial Day weekend.

Inland Empire veterans will have the opportunity to speak with local employers and access veteran services at an event this weekend.

The Veterans Expo will be happening this Saturday at Monteleone Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta."It's kind of a clearinghouse for all things veterans," said state senator Melissa Melendez, who's cosponsoring the event.

The expo will have around 80 vendors that will be offering a wide variety of services. "We have organizations that assist with VA Home Loans, with VA compensation," Melendez said. "We have groups there to assist with those who are suffering from PTSD, there's therapy resources, their service dog organizations, there are also organizations that are looking to hire veterans."

According to Melendez, just in her state senate district, there are over 100,000 U.S. veterans. Lunch will be provided for all attendees of the expo and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans_Expo.png
Office of State Senator Melissa Melendez
/
melendez.cssrc.us
Flyer for the Veterans Expo 2022.

VeteransCalifornia State Sen. Melissa MelendezCity of Murrieta
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
