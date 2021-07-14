© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Tamale Festival Returns to Riverside's White Park

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM PDT
tamales-1990080_1920.jpg
Marten Holdway / Pixabay
/

The eighth annual Tamale Fest is set to return this fall during Hispanic Heritage Month after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled 2020 plans.  Locals can feast on the steamed masa and meat filled corns husks on September 18 at Riverside's White Park. 

The event which will also feature entertainment and vendor booths, is organized by the Spanish Town Heritage Foundation. The proceeds will benefit their efforts to preserve and restore the Trujillo Adobe.

The over 150-year-old adobe is considered the city’s first non-native settlement and it was recently named to a national list of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

To learn more visit  rivtamalefest.com.

Tags

Local NewsCity of Riversidehistoric preservationlocal events & organizationsLocal news
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson
