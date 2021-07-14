Tamale Festival Returns to Riverside's White Park

The eighth annual Tamale Fest is set to return this fall during Hispanic Heritage Month after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled 2020 plans. Locals can feast on the steamed masa and meat filled corns husks on September 18 at Riverside's White Park.

The event which will also feature entertainment and vendor booths, is organized by the Spanish Town Heritage Foundation. The proceeds will benefit their efforts to preserve and restore the Trujillo Adobe.

The over 150-year-old adobe is considered the city’s first non-native settlement and it was recently named to a national list of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

To learn more visit rivtamalefest.com.