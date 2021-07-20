historic preservation

-
The eighth annual Tamale Fest is set to return this fall during Hispanic Heritage Month after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled 2020 plans. Locals can feast…
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to make Route 66 a National Historic Trail earlier this month. That could bring money to route cities like San…
Public tours of historic, architecturally-significant buildings in downtown Riverside will take place this evening. MOre from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
If you've got a dollar and a free Saturday this weekend, you might want to add the Riverside Tamale Festival to your schedule. Not only will you get to…
Of all of the tours one could take while visiting California's State Capital Campus in Sacramento, one of the most interesting and informative -- and…