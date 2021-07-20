local events & organizations

-
The eighth annual Tamale Fest is set to return this fall during Hispanic Heritage Month after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled 2020 plans. Locals can feast…
The UCR Department of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production and UCR Graduate School of Education are presenting a historical docudrama called Picasso…
Busy IE Weekend: Temecula Wine & Balloon Fest, Beaumont Cherry Fest, and Coachella Passes Go On SaleThere are a variety of activities going on over the weekend around the Inland Empire, including the annual Cherry Festival in Beaumont and the Balloon and…
A number of Inland Empire cities are planning cities to commemorate Sunday's 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. KVCR's Ken Vincent has details.
An Inland Empire organization that promotes more parental involvement in the lives of at-risk youth is organizing an all-day event at Fiesta Village…