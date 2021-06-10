© 2021 91.9 KVCR

6/10 KVCR Midday News: IE Man Impersonates Officer, EDD Fraud, New SB County Museum Exhibit, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM PDT
midday_news_purple_wildflowers.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A joint taskforce between local and federal law enforcement authorities announced charges against twenty-one people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking and distribution scheme in the Inland Empire.
  2. Beginning Tuesday, those vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to resume their everyday activities without wearing a mask, with a few exceptions.
  3. A Fontana man suspected of committing identity theft to fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits is behind bars in Riverside.
  4. Authorities arrested a San Jacinto man in suspicion of impersonating a police officer and making a traffic stop in his Ford F-150.
  5. The San Bernardino County Museum announced the America’s Monsters, Superheroes, and Villians all-ages exhibition, in town until August 29, 2021. Information at sbcounty.gov/museum

