KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/10 KVCR Midday News: IE Man Impersonates Officer, EDD Fraud, New SB County Museum Exhibit, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A joint taskforce between local and federal law enforcement authorities announced charges against twenty-one people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking and distribution scheme in the Inland Empire.
- Beginning Tuesday, those vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to resume their everyday activities without wearing a mask, with a few exceptions.
- A Fontana man suspected of committing identity theft to fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits is behind bars in Riverside.
- Authorities arrested a San Jacinto man in suspicion of impersonating a police officer and making a traffic stop in his Ford F-150.
- The San Bernardino County Museum announced the America’s Monsters, Superheroes, and Villians all-ages exhibition, in town until August 29, 2021. Information at sbcounty.gov/museum