The Voice: City of San Bernardino's Black Council Members are Breaking the Status Quo

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with reporter Cheetara Piry about about her profile of the city of San Bernardino's three newly elected Black council members who took on their roles in January.

