The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: City of San Bernardino's Black Council Members are Breaking the Status Quo

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published May 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
fixed_kvcr-bvn_logo.png

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with reporter Cheetara Piry about about her profile of the city of San Bernardino's three newly elected Black council members who took on their roles in January.

To read Piry's story, San Bernardino's Newly Elected Black Councilmembers at the 'Forefront' of a Reimagined City, click here.

Local News, City of San Bernardino, The Voice
Megan Jamerson
