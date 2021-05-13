© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Riverside Celebrates African American Unity Day

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published May 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with reporter Leo Cabral who covered last month’s celebration of African American Unity Day, where Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale spoke at a virtual community event in Riverside. Cabral shares Seale's call to action for the Inland Empire and one way that the movement has changed.

Click here to read Cabral's story Riverside Community Celebrates African American Unity Day with Bobby Seale. 

