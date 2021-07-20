-
Riverside’s Trujillo Adobe, is now nationally recognized as one of America’s most endangered historic places. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports, this…
-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan…
-
The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California is now under construction in downtown Riverside. It’s meant to be a place of action and…
-
The city of Riverside has approved a plan to help small businesses with their utility costs by allowing them to apply their deposits to their account…
-
Like nearly every tradition this year, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Riverside had to adapt their 30-year tradition of giving out Thanksgiving food…
-
The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California announced on Monday that it officially received the state funding needed to complete its downtown…
-
Lillian Vasquez speaks with two First 5 Executive Directors, Karen Scott who represents San Bernardino and Tammi Graham representing Riverside. They…
-
On Friday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors rescinded all but one of their own public health officer’s coronavirus orders, effectively loosening…
-
This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with actor, director, singer, and entrepreneur Anson Williams. Anson play Potsie Weber on Happy Days. He talks…
-
With the coronavirus situation becoming more serious every day, we have some tips for you on how to utilize banking services during the pandemic. Jennifer…