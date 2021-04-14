KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/14 KVCR Midday News: Pause on J&J Vaccine, Riv County Expand Crisis Intervention Teams, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside and San Bernardino County announced that they are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following CDC and FDA recommendations.
- The Riverside County Board of Supervisors signed off on a plan to expand crisis intervention teams.
- California will spend $536 million to reduce wildfires before the worst of fire season strikes later this year.