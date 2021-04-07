KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/7 KVCR Midday News: Riv County in Orange Tier, Vaccine Eligibility for 16 and Older, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County expands vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.
- Riverside County moves into the less-restrictive COVID-19 orange tier today.
- California is aiming to fully reopen its economy on June 15, ending the state’s county-by-county color tier system of business restrictions.