The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/7 KVCR Midday News: Riv County in Orange Tier, Vaccine Eligibility for 16 and Older, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County expands vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.
  2. Riverside County moves into the less-restrictive COVID-19 orange tier today.
  3. California is aiming to fully reopen its economy on June 15, ending the state’s county-by-county color tier system of business restrictions.

