© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/23 KVCR Midday News: IE Counties Could Move to Orange Tier Soon, Increase in CA Voters, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM PDT
midday_news_purple_wildflowers.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Saturday marked the beginning of Spring, but the winter’s disappointing rainfall could mean the region is heading for a drought.
  2. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties could be in the less-restrictive orange tier of reopening soon if virus positivity rate keeps falling and more residents are vaccinated.
  3. Supervisors are set to approve a modified agreement with the state to fight citrus disease.
  4. The number of registered voters in California increased by nearly 2.2 million in the last two years.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news