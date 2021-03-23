KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/23 KVCR Midday News: IE Counties Could Move to Orange Tier Soon, Increase in CA Voters, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Saturday marked the beginning of Spring, but the winter’s disappointing rainfall could mean the region is heading for a drought.
- Riverside and San Bernardino Counties could be in the less-restrictive orange tier of reopening soon if virus positivity rate keeps falling and more residents are vaccinated.
- Supervisors are set to approve a modified agreement with the state to fight citrus disease.
- The number of registered voters in California increased by nearly 2.2 million in the last two years.