3/9 KVCR Midday News: Over 210,000 State Educators Vaccinated, Riverside Rental Assistance, and More
- A free online workshop designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science is coming to the Inland Empire.
- Governor Newsom spoke in Tulare County, highlighting major steps forward in vaccinations, which included 210,000 state educators vaccinated in the past week.
- A new round of rental assistance is available to eligible Riverside County residents.
- The fiscal year reserve pool for Riverside County is larger than anticipated.