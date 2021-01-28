© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/28 KVCR Midday News: Beaumont Vaccine Clinic Temporary Closure, ALA Report Card for CA, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 28, 2021 at 1:28 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County announced the closure of the Beaumont vaccine clinic at San Gorgonio Middle School for Friday, Jan 29 due to predicted severe weather.
  2. Newly elected Riverside City Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will give her first State of the City address today.
  3. The American Lung Association released its annual report card and California received an A for smoke-free air and a B for tobacco taxes.
  4. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg erupted in anger that the county did not open warming centers for unsheltered people during an overnight storm.

