1/28 KVCR Midday News: Beaumont Vaccine Clinic Temporary Closure, ALA Report Card for CA, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County announced the closure of the Beaumont vaccine clinic at San Gorgonio Middle School for Friday, Jan 29 due to predicted severe weather.
- Newly elected Riverside City Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will give her first State of the City address today.
- The American Lung Association released its annual report card and California received an A for smoke-free air and a B for tobacco taxes.
- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg erupted in anger that the county did not open warming centers for unsheltered people during an overnight storm.