KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/27 KVCR Midday News: Enrollment Drops for Colleges, High-Speed Winds Ignite Wildfires, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Supervisor seeks unified front to change state’s COVID tier system.
- College enrollment numbers are mixed as the pandemic continues to keep campuses closed and classes online.
- High-speed winds whipped across California, igniting more than two dozen wildfires.