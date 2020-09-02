KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Time For A Flu Shot, End Of Legislative Session, And More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1) Flu season may be the last thing on people’s minds as the COVID-19 pandemic continues but it’s time to start preparing
2) The California legislative session ended Tuesday morning - and it was one for the ages.
3) A review of some of the COVID-19 numbers in the Inland Empire.