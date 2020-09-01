KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/1 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coachella Valley Blood Drives, High Price of Wildfires, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Bernardino could name former Riverside County executive as its next city manager.
- LifeStream Blood Bank will hold three mobile blood drives this week in the Coachella Valley, where donors will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.
- Supervisors seek to expand telecommuting in Riverside County government.
- Returning hot, dry weather to challenge Northern California firefighters.
- The short-term cost of wildfires is in the millions of dollars, and the price tag could continue to skyrocket.
LifeStream Blood Bank Mobile Drives:
- Tues Sept 1, 9am- 3pm at Kimpton Rowan Hotel, 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
- Thurs Sept 3, 9am- 2pm at Desert Regional Medical Center, 1150 N. Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
- Fri Sept 4, 12pm- 6pm at Fantasy Springs Resort, 84245 Indio Springs Road, Indio