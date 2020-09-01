© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/1 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coachella Valley Blood Drives, High Price of Wildfires, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM PDT
MD10.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Bernardino could name former Riverside County executive as its next city manager.
  2. LifeStream Blood Bank will hold three mobile blood drives this week in the Coachella Valley, where donors will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.
  3. Supervisors seek to expand telecommuting in Riverside County government.
  4. Returning hot, dry weather to challenge Northern California firefighters.
  5. The short-term cost of wildfires is in the millions of dollars, and the price tag could continue to skyrocket.

LifeStream Blood Bank Mobile Drives:
- Tues Sept 1, 9am- 3pm at Kimpton Rowan Hotel, 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs 

- Thurs Sept 3, 9am- 2pm at Desert Regional Medical Center, 1150 N. Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

- Fri Sept 4, 12pm- 6pm at Fantasy Springs Resort, 84245 Indio Springs Road, Indio

