© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coronavirus Updates, Eviction Moratorium, And More

KVCR | By Benjamin Purper
Published March 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM PDT
state_news2.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1) The number of coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County is now at 111, with 3 deaths.

2) Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of 21 others on Friday, and one of those commutations was in San Bernardino County.

3) A worker at an Amazon facility in Eastvale has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tags

Local NewsHealthmidday newscoronavirusLocal newsvirus
Related Content