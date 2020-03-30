KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coronavirus Updates, Eviction Moratorium, And More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1) The number of coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County is now at 111, with 3 deaths.
2) Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of 21 others on Friday, and one of those commutations was in San Bernardino County.
3) A worker at an Amazon facility in Eastvale has tested positive for the coronavirus.