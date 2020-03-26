KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: Mortgage Payment Deferment, Riv County Coronavirus Cases, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County confirmed cases of coronavirus is now 107, with 2 new deaths.
- Governor Gavin Newsom says it’s obvious based on the age range of people who have tested positive for coronavirus that young adults aren’t adhering to self-isolation.
- Banks say they’ll begin deferring mortgage payments and foreclosures for homeowners impacted by the coronavirus.
- Blood supplies in the U.S. are running low and one California lawmaker says there are potentially millions of Americans who could donate, if not for an outdated ban.