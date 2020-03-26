© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: Mortgage Payment Deferment, Riv County Coronavirus Cases, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 26, 2020 at 12:05 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County confirmed cases of coronavirus is now 107, with 2 new deaths.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom says it’s obvious based on the age range of people who have tested positive for coronavirus that young adults aren’t adhering to self-isolation.
  3. Banks say they’ll begin deferring mortgage payments and foreclosures for homeowners impacted by the coronavirus.
  4. Blood supplies in the U.S. are running low and one California lawmaker says there are potentially millions of Americans who could donate, if not for an outdated ban.

