UC Riverside Hosts Annual Solar Energy Conference This Week

UC Riverside is hosting its fifth annual Solar Energy Conference this Wednesday and Thursday, at the UCR Bourns Technology Center. KVCR's Jonathan Linden has the story.

The goal of the conference is to turn the Inland Empire into a “Solar Valley” and a nation-wide leader in renewable energy.

Conference Organizer Ron Loveridge is the former mayor of Riverside and the Director of UCR’s Center for Sustainable Suburban Development. He says the conference is for everyone — not just solar experts.

Loveridge: It's really for people who care and are wondering about the future of this region. This is one of the key emerging industries, which will define us in the next 10, 20, 30 years.

Fred Schwartz, one of the co-leaders of the conference says he hopes Inland Empire residents learn more about taking community action.

Schwartz: We will also be discussing the new category of community solar, which will allow folks who don't have space on their roof, or may not own the building they are in, to benefit from solar.

Around 30 leaders in renewable energy will speak at the conference, including

the Chief Deputy Director of the California Energy Commision, Courtney Smith.

The conference will run February 27th through the 28th at the Bourns Technology Center.

For KVCR News, I’m Jonathan Linden.