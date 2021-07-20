-
According to a report released this week, California could be more than 100 years late in meeting its 2050 climate targets if the current pace of…
-
UC Riverside is hosting its fifth annual Solar Energy Conference this Wednesday and Thursday, at the UCR Bourns Technology Center. KVCR's Jonathan Linden…
-
A bill that would require California to pursue 100 percent zero-emission energy by mid-century has passed the state Assembly. Capital Public Radio's Ben…
-
Fuel cells are "clean" replacement technology for combustion engines, but until now required extremely expensive materials to manufacture. Researchers at…
-
President Trump established a new tariff on imported solar panel parts yesterday (Tuesday). Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports on how the…
-
California would need to produce all of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar power by the year 2045 under a bill passed yesterday…
-
Now that the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan has been signed by federal, state, and local officials, California conservation groups say private…
-
California has used more renewables and less natural gas this summer. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, improving drought conditions are…
-
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell traveled to the Coachella Valley yesterday (Wednesday) to sign the long-awaited Desert Renewable Energy…
-
California has more than its fair share of heavy truck traffic. With nearly 400-thousand miles of roads and ongoing heavy truck traffic, the California…