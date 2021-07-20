solar power

-
WINCHESTER (CNS) - Students from more than 40 Southern California high schools will be low-speed racing around Lake Skinner near Winchester nextweek, in a…
UC Riverside is hosting its fifth annual Solar Energy Conference this Wednesday and Thursday, at the UCR Bourns Technology Center. KVCR's Jonathan Linden…
The Inland Empire ranks #1 in solar panel installation... and #1 for longest commute times in California. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
President Trump established a new tariff on imported solar panel parts yesterday (Tuesday). Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports on how the…
A new report by two independent research firms has ranked every region in California by environmental indicators, like electricity consumption and solar…
On August 21, the U.S. will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979. While Californians will only see a partial eclipse, the rare event will…
Authorities who oversee California's electric grid are warning of a possible disruption in electricity delivery when a solar eclipse takes place next…
Riverside County Supervisors are drafting a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell voicing their displeasure with the Obama Administration's…
Professionals in the solar energy industry gathered for a conference at UC Riverside yesterday (Thursday). Both the public and private sector came…
California energy regulators say they will need to upgrade the state's power grid in order to meet a new law mandating 50 percent renewable energy by…