Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/1/22

In Riverside County, there were 998 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 24%, with 243. ICU cases have seen a 30% decrease with 43 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 92 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 789 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 37%, with 215. ICU cases decreased by 32, with 50 current patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 172 new COVID-19 related deaths.