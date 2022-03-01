© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/1/22

KVCR
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County continue to decline, with both counties seeing at least a 24% decrease over the last week.

In Riverside County, there were 998 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 24%, with 243. ICU cases have seen a 30% decrease with 43 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 92 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 789 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 37%, with 215. ICU cases decreased by 32, with 50 current patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 172 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Riverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19COVID