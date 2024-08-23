Voter Information 2024

-
Proposition 36 would enforce harsher penalties for certain crimes to address concerns about shoplifting and drug possession.
Proposition 35 would put new guidelines around Medi-Cal spending…to help secure better pay for doctors who serve low-income Californians.
Proposition 6 would end California’s practice of forcing incarcerated people to work.
Proposition 5 would lower the threshold of voter support required to pass certain local bond measures.
Proposition 4 would fund projects across the state to help protect Californians from the risks and impacts of climate change.
Proposition 2 would let California borrow 10-billion dollars through a state bond to pay for updates to school facilities.
Proposition 3 would enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the California constitution.
Current Councilman Damon Alexander was defeated in the primary election by Treasure Ortiz and former city attorney Jim Penman. Both Ortiz and Penman will face off on November 5.