Prop 33 Explainer: Allow local governments to impose rent controls

Many cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, limit the amount a landlord can raise the rent each year, A-K-A rent control.

But a decades-old law exempts single-family homes and apartments built after 1995.

It also allows landlords to set their own rental rates when new tenants move in.

Prop. 33 would change that.

If the measure passes, cities would be allowed to control rents on any type of housing, and for new tenants.

Supporters say Prop. 33 will help keep rents down at a time when the state is in a housing crisis.

Opponents say the measure will discourage developers from building more housing. And that supply gap will actually drive up rents.

Two similar measures have been on recent ballots. Both failed.