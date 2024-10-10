© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Prop 3 Explainer: Reaffirm the right of same-sex couples to marry

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:14 PM PDT
Cal Matters
Prop 3

While same-sex marriage has been legal in California for more than a decade…the state constitution still says it’s prohibited.

That’s because of another proposition…Prop 8.

Back in 2008…California voters approved that measure…which defined marriage as strictly between a man and a woman.

When the U-S Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide…Prop. 8 became a “zombie law” — virtually unenforceable but still on the books.

Proposition 3 on this year’s ballot would officially repeal this zombie law…on top of making same-sex marriage a constitutional right.

Supporters say this will give extra protection to same-sex marriage in California in case the U-S Supreme Court outlaws it in the future.

Opponents say the measure goes too far and would “override” marriage laws in the state.
