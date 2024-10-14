Prop 4 Explainer: Borrow $10 billion to respond to climate change

Prop. 4 would let California borrow 10-billion dollars through state bonds to pay for climate and environmental projects.

Just under 4-billion of that would go to provide safe drinking water and protect people from floods and droughts.

Another nearly 2 billion would go to wildfire prevention and extreme heat projects.

The measure would also fund parks and wildlife… coastal protection…and clean energy efforts.

Taxpayers would pay back the bonds with interest…so the measure could end up costing Californians as much as 16-billion dollars…according to a legislative analysis.

Supporters say we need to act now because the threats of climate change are too urgent.

Opponents say the state should not take on new debt to pay for these projects.