© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prop 4 Explainer: Borrow $10 billion to respond to climate change

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT
Cal Matters

Prop. 4 would let California borrow 10-billion dollars through state bonds to pay for climate and environmental projects.

Just under 4-billion of that would go to provide safe drinking water and protect people from floods and droughts.

Another nearly 2 billion would go to wildfire prevention and extreme heat projects.

The measure would also fund parks and wildlife… coastal protection…and clean energy efforts.

Taxpayers would pay back the bonds with interest…so the measure could end up costing Californians as much as 16-billion dollars…according to a legislative analysis.

Supporters say we need to act now because the threats of climate change are too urgent.

Opponents say the state should not take on new debt to pay for these projects.
Voter Guides 2024
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
See stories by CapRadio