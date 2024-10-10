Prop 2 Explainer: Borrow $10 billion to build schools, colleges

If Prop. 2 passes, it would pay for repairs and upgrades at thousands of K-12 schools and community colleges across California.

Research shows nearly 40-percent of California students attend schools that don’t meet the state’s minimum safety standards.

That means everything from leaky roofs and peeling paint to broken air conditioners and other hazards.

The state’s school repair fund…which hasn’t been replenished since 20-16…is now nearly empty.

And local and state bonds…like Prop. 2 …are the sole source of money for the fund.

Supporters say this money is crucial to fixing California's crumbling schools.

Opponents say the state should make school repairs a part of its regular budget instead of depending on taxpayers.