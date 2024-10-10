© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Prop 2 Explainer: Borrow $10 billion to build schools, colleges

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:15 PM PDT
Cal Matters
Proposition 2

If Prop. 2 passes, it would pay for repairs and upgrades at thousands of K-12 schools and community colleges across California.

Research shows nearly 40-percent of California students attend schools that don’t meet the state’s minimum safety standards.

That means everything from leaky roofs and peeling paint to broken air conditioners and other hazards.

The state’s school repair fund…which hasn’t been replenished since 20-16…is now nearly empty.

And local and state bonds…like Prop. 2 …are the sole source of money for the fund.

Supporters say this money is crucial to fixing California's crumbling schools.

Opponents say the state should make school repairs a part of its regular budget instead of depending on taxpayers.
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
