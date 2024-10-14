© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Prop 5 Explainer: Lower voter approval requirements for local housing and infrastructure

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:08 PM PDT
Cal Matters

Right now, any city or county bond measure on the ballot must get support from at least two-thirds…meaning more than 66-percent…of voters to pass.

That threshold would drop to 55-percent for some bonds if Prop. 5 passes.

The new rules would apply to bonds to fund affordable housing and public infrastructure projects…like hospitals…parks…and broadband networks.

Supporters say lowering the threshold makes it easier for local governments to fund their own priorities…without having to wait for state or federal funding.

Opponents say passing bonds with a lower proportion of voters makes it more likely people who didn’t vote for a project might have to pay for it. That’s because the money for local bonds often comes from increasing property taxes.
