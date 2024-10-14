© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Prop 32 Explainer: Raise the state minimum wage to $18

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:28 PM PDT
Cal Matters

Prop. 32 would raise the state minimum wage from 16 to 18 dollars an hour starting in January.

Some Californians already live in places where 18 bucks or more is the standard..including San Francisco…Emeryville…and West Hollywood.

But the statewide minimum wage lags behind.

Labor unions and advocates say Prop. 32 could boost pay for about two million workers when the cost of living has skyrocketed.

The MIT Living Wage Calculator says the average single Californian with no kids would need to make more than 27-dollars an hour to afford basic needs.

But some business groups…and restaurant and grocery store owners…say they’ll have to cut workers’ hours or raise prices if Prop. 32 passes.
