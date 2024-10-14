Prop 6 Explainer: Limit forced labor in state prisons

California’s constitution bans all but one form of slavery: forced labor in prisons and jails.

If Prop. 6 passes, it would amend the constitution so the state can’t order an inmate to work…and can’t punish them for refusing a work assignment.

California prisons hand out about 65-thousand of these work assignments every year…according to recent state data. Many prisoners working these jobs earn less than 74 cents an hour.

Prop. 6 would give incarcerated people the option to work.

The measure doesn’t include requirements about pay…but it makes clear prisoners could earn credits to take time off their sentences.

Prop. 6 is backed by the state’s reparations task force…a group designated to repair the damage of slavery and racism for Black Californians.

There's no registered opposition to the measure.