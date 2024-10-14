© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prop 6 Explainer: Limit forced labor in state prisons

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:22 PM PDT
Cal Matters

California’s constitution bans all but one form of slavery: forced labor in prisons and jails.

If Prop. 6 passes, it would amend the constitution so the state can’t order an inmate to work…and can’t punish them for refusing a work assignment.

California prisons hand out about 65-thousand of these work assignments every year…according to recent state data. Many prisoners working these jobs earn less than 74 cents an hour.

Prop. 6 would give incarcerated people the option to work.

The measure doesn’t include requirements about pay…but it makes clear prisoners could earn credits to take time off their sentences.

Prop. 6 is backed by the state’s reparations task force…a group designated to repair the damage of slavery and racism for Black Californians.

There's no registered opposition to the measure.
Voter Guides 2024
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
See stories by CapRadio