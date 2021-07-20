-
The University of Redlands has started a process to develop a diversity and inclusion plan that will be ready by the fall of 2021.This is a follow-up on a…
This fire season has revealed the reality that more people are choosing to live in fire prone areas in California—raising the stakes of the worsening…
After the University of Redlands made a statement on June 9 committing to address systemic racism, a group of alumni is demanding an immediate fulfillment…
University of Redlands football coach Mike Maynard has been placed on administrative leave after a tweet drew backlash on social media. Now, an…
The prolonged imprisonment of a University of Redlands student in Japan has received major media attention in the States, and the U.S. government is aware…
The University of Redlands and Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa will soon sign an agreement that will guarantee Crafton students an opportunity to earn a…
The University of Redlands Theatre Arts Department has taken the 1891 German play, Spring Awakening - and turned it into a musical. KVCR's Rick Dulock…
First, Ken Vincent speaks to University of Redlands Professor Kathleen Feely, about a collection of essays about gossip titled “When Private Talk Goes…