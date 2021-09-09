Ceremonies Taking Place Across Inland Empire to Mark 20th Anniversary of September 11th

On Thursday the 9th from 5 to 6 PM, the University of Redlands will be hosting a virtual "Reflections on 9/11" event, with a panel of 5 speakers, including Urban Hamid, who has followed the Iraq War since 2003.

That’s Dr. Priya Jha, who is a Professor of English at the University of Redlands, told me, "Our goal is 1 to give all the people attending opportunities to do their own reflections and to meditate upon the ghosts of 9/11 that continue to haunt us as we've been seeing recently with what's happening in Afghanistan."

She'll also be speaking at the event and added that it would also be an opportunity for university students, most of whom were born after the attacks, to listen to people who went through it and help them understand the events on a deeper level.

Other remembrance events include a performance by the Temecula Valley Symphony at Murrieta's Town Square Park Amphitheater at 6 PM on the 11th and the City of Riversides Fire Departments hosting a Virtual Remembrance Ceremony at 10 AM.

Ceremonies and Events Across Inland Empire

Riverside



Norte Vista High School is hosting a 9/11 Moving Tribute on Saturday where individuals are invited to walk or run nine laps around the school's track from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 6585 Crest Ave, Riverside, CA 92503.

Fontana



A 20th Anniversary 9/11 memorial is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m at the Steelworks' Auditorium at 8437 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335.

Rancho Cucamonga



Rancho Cucamonga will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday starting at 8:40 a.m at Freedom Courtyard in Central Park at 11200 Base Line Rd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701.

Corona



The Corona Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event at the Historic Civic Center on Saturday, where they'll be placing almost 3,000 flags. Flag distribution will start at 7 a.m. at 815 W 6th St, Corona, CA 92882.

Murrieta



The Murrieta Valley Girls Softball Association will be hosting a "Never Forget" themed opening day ceremony on Saturday. Game-time is 12:30 p.m. at California Oaks Sports Park, Field 2 at 40550 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562.

Temecula



The ceremony will take place at Temecula Duck Pond on Saturday at 4 p.m. at 28250 Ynez Road Temecula, CA 92591.

Menifee



The city will host a Day of Remembrance ceremony on Saturday at 6 p.m at Central Park at 30268 Civic Plaza Dr, Menifee, CA 92586.

Redlands



On Saturday, a 20th Anniversary 9/11 memorial will start at 11 a.m. on the north side of the police annex at 30 Cajon St Redlands, CA 92373.

Eastvale



Eastvale will unveil a new 9/11 memorial sculpture and monument on Saturday at 6:45 a.m in from of Fire Station 27 at 7067 Hamner Avenue Eastvale, CA 92880.

Yucaipa



The American Legion Post 426 will host a Celebration of Life 9/11 at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 12167 California St, Yucaipa, CA 92399.

Highland



Highlands American Legion Post 421 will host a Veterans Art Showcase on Saturday from 1 p.m to 6 p.m and then a ceremony from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 28309 Highland Ave, Highland, CA 92346.

Norco

