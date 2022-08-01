Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

-
Molly Widdicombe speaks about the Inland Valley Down Syndrome Association and their upcoming Buddy Walk. Cheryl Brown discusses the San Bernardino City Library Foundation and the American Girl Doll Tea Party they'll be hosting.
Congressman Mark Takano talks about the Community Project Funding, in which he secured over 30 million dollars for projects in his district.
Bill Hoffman talks about the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, a rehabilitation facility and sanctuary for indigenous wild animals.
Lillian speaks with Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and author Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers.
Summer is here! Is it too late to get things in the ground? Today we talk with garden expert and columnist Joshua Siskin.
Grammy Award winning singer, Debbie Boone will perform this summer at the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival. Debbie shares about her life, the music she continues to perform and her career.