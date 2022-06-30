© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

June 30: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published June 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and author Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers. Bill shares how the duo got their name Righteous Brother with his long-time music partner, Bobby Hatfield. After the passing of Bobby Hatfield and at the urging of Bill’s fans, he now performs with singer Bucky Heard so the Righteous Brothers’ music continues. Bill shares his love and long journey of performing and that it’s what he lives for.

The Righteous Brothers are performing at the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

To learn more about Bill Medley, visit http://righteousbrothers.com/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
