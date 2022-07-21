July 21: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Congressman Mark Takano, representing the 41st District. As part of the Community Project Funding, Representative Takano secured over 30 million dollars for projects in his district, including parts of Riverside County. These projects will create jobs, improve roads, fight homelessness, and find affordable housing solutions. Representative Takano talks about each of the projects and how they plan to use the funds.

Also on the show, KVCR members share their Great Outdoors story. KVCR's Shareen Awad talks about a beekeeping excursion high in the hills of Levanto, Italy.

For more information about Congressman Mark Takano and the Community Project Funding, visit https://takano.house.gov/