July 14: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Bill Hoffman, Regional Manager and Zoological Curator for Big Bear Valley Recreation and Parks District. Bill talks about the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, a rehabilitation facility and sanctuary for indigenous wild animals. In addition to animal rescue and rehabilitation, their mission is to educate the public about wildlife and how to interact safely with animals. Then, Lillian speaks to Dr. Nathan Gonzales, Curator at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands. Dr. Gonzales talks about some of the exhibits this American Civil War Museum has to offer.

To learn more about the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, visit https://bigbearzoo.org/

To learn more about the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, visit https://www.lincolnshrine.org/