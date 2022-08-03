August 4: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks to retired NFL football player Kermit Alexander and his wife Tami. Tami speaks on their behalf, sharing their incredible story and how they’re raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s, on a cross country trip. Kermit and Tami will be honorary chairs at the InspirationALZ Gala being held on August 13 at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach.

For more information about the InspirationALZ Gala and about Kermit and Tami's journey and mission, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/p13/