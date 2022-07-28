July 28: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Molly Widdicombe, Board Member as the Vice President of Programs for the Inland Valley Down Syndrome Association, an all-volunteer organization that supports individuals with Down syndrome. Molly talks about the characteristics and experiences associated with Down Syndrome and services available for families. Their Buddy Walk event is October 16 at Memorial Park in Claremont.

Also on the show is Cheryl Brown, Board Member for the San Bernardino City Library Foundation. The Foundation will be hosting an American Girl Doll Tea Party in San Bernardino on August 6. Cheryl talks about the event and about the American Girl Dolls, each representing a different time period throughout history.

To learn more about IVDSA and their Buddy Walk, taking place October 16 from 10am - 2pm at Memorial Park in Claremont, visit https://www.ivdsa.org/buddy-walk

To learn more about the San Bernardino City Library Foundation, visit http://www.sbclf.com/

The American Girl Doll Tea Party is Saturday, August 6 at Dr. Mildred Dalton Henry Elementary School in San Bernardino. To RSVP for the event, call (909) 381-8211 by August 1.