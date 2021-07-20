fracking in California

-
Coastal Communities suing big oil companies over climate change face a tough fight in California courts. Capital Public Radio's Daniel Potter reports on…
For more than 30 years, wastewater from oil and gas operations has been used to irrigate food crops in California. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…
A proposal this week to reinstate fracking for oil and natural gas along the Southern California coast drew protestors to the Bureau of Ocean Energy…
A new report claims federal law allows companies to conceal key information about chemicals used in fracking. It goes on to assert the Environmental…
Scientists have linked wastewater disposal from oil and gas activity to earthquakes in California for the first time. As Capital Public Radio's Amy…
California Governor Jerry Brown wants more monitoring of oil production in California. KVCR's Rick Dulock has more.
A new report out last week says regulations for the process known as hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" need to be tightened to prevent environmental…
After a review found 2,500+ instances of state authorized oil injections into aquifers, California's chief regulator shut a dozen wells and will test for…
The State of California says it will do a better job of monitoring oil drilling that could affect the state's groundwater supply. Capital Public Radio's…
The oil extraction process known as hydraulic fracturing is much different in California than in other states. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…